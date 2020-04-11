This content was published on April 11, 2020 11:39 AM

An emergency medical staff member sits in an ambulance while transferring a patient with coronavirus to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, March 30. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's total death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,357 on Saturday, with 125 people having lost their lives in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease

rose by 1,837 in the past 24 hours to a total of 70,029,

ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said on state TV, with 3,987 of those infected in critical condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the

Middle East.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by William Maclean)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes