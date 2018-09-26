External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 26, 2018 6:03 PM Sep 26, 2018 - 18:03

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States "abused" the United Nations Security Council and is "further isolated," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday. "Once again, the U.S. abused the UNSC only to find itself further isolated in its violation of #JCPOA and SC resolution 2231. When will it learn its lesson?" Zarif tweeted, referring to the nuclear deal that Washington has pulled out of and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters