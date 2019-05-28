This content was published on May 28, 2019 8:14 AM

FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday it saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible.

"We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

