February 17, 2019

Iranian people along with members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards gather around the coffins of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, who were killed by a suicide car bomb, during the funerals in Isfahan, Iran February 16, 2019. Morteza Salehi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest about a suicide bombing that killed 27 of its elite Revolutionary Guards near the border earlier this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The Sunni group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday.

Iran says militant groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighbouring country to crack down on them.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

