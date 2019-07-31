GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the will of the people will prevail in Bahrain after protests there following the execution of two Shi'ite Muslim Bahraini activists over the weekend.

Bahrain accuses mainly Shi’ite Iran of stoking militancy in the kingdom, which Tehran denies. Bahrain, a strategic island where the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet is based, has a Shi’ite Muslim majority population but is ruled by a Sunni royal family.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)

