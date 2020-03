This content was published on March 11, 2020 9:11 AM

FILE PHOTO: People walk between the two holy mosques, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Kerbala, Iraq, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

KERBALA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq cancelled Friday prayers in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city's holy site said on Wednesday.

Kerbala, like the neighbouring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shi'ites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been cancelled last Friday.

(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff)

