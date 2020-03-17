This content was published on March 17, 2020 10:36 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq's designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi said in a statement released on state news agency (INA) late on Tuesday that he will make sure to prepare free, fair, transparent elections within a maximum period of one year from forming the next government.

Al-Zurfi also said he will work to confine arms to the hands of the state, eliminate all armed manifestations, and enforce state authority, INA reported.

(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Ahmed Rasheed, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018