This content was published on March 26, 2020 10:43 AM

FILE PHOTO: A general view of empty streets during a curfew, which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is extending a travel ban within the country and to and from its airports until April 11 as part of strict steps to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Iraq's authorities began the restrictions on March 17, banning travel and all inbound and outbound flights from the country's airports.

At least 346 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, according to the Health Ministry, and 29 people have died.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018