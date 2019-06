This content was published on June 2, 2019 10:03 AM

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi court sentenced two French men to death on Sunday after finding them guilty of being members of Islamic State, a prosecutor told Reuters.

"There was sufficient evidence to hand down a death sentence. They both were fighters of the terrorist Islamic State organisation," the prosecutor said on condition of anonymity since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

