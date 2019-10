This content was published on October 28, 2019 11:28 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Tuesday a missile fell near Taji camp but caused no damage.

"Camp Taji is witnessing security stability, and there is no damage," he said in a statement, stressing the need for caution to preserve the safety of all those in the camp.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

