This content was published on May 24, 2018 5:49 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi speaks to his supporters during election campaign in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed (reuters_tickers)

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday a committee will investigate allegations of fraud in the May 12 national elections, according to a statement from his office. The committee will be led by the head of the financial control bureau, the statement said. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; editing by John Stonestreet)

