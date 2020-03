This content was published on March 14, 2020 7:16 PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A second patient has died of the COVID-19 virus in Ireland and the total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 129 from 90, the country's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told journalists on Saturday.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

