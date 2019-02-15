This content was published on February 15, 2019 11:38 AM

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks about Brexit at the "State of the Union 2019" event in Dublin, Ireland January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland and the European Union are frustrated by the lack of clarity from the British parliament on Brexit, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's government lost another vote.

"I think we were reminded again last night of the reality that the House of Commons isn't clear in terms of what it wants; there doesn't seem to be a majority of MPs asking for anything specific,” Coveney told reporters.

"That of course is frustrating from an Irish perspective and from an EU perspective. We’re still waiting for a specific ask from the British government which we haven’t got in recent weeks."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram