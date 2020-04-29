FILE PHOTO: An empty street is seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's Chief Medical Officer said on Wednesday he is still not in a position to recommend easing stay-home coronavirus restrictions and does not anticipate a significant change in the coming days ahead of their May 5 expiry date.

"We're at a point where the number of people in intensive care, in a hospital bed is still quite high and if we were to ease restrictions at this moment in time, as opposed to next Tuesday (May 5), we could potentially run into difficulties sooner," Tony Holohan told a news conference.

"We're advising on Friday, but there are five or six days left between now and May 5," he said, adding that he did not think the advice would change on Friday when health chiefs meet and make updated recommendations to government.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes