FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask on St. Patrick's Day as public events were cancelled as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team will not be able to recommend easing stay-home restrictions on May 5 unless progress on the spread and impact of the coronavirus is made this week, the country's chief medical officer said on Monday.

"I was saying that if the assessment was being made towards the end of last week, we wouldn't be recommending that we had arrived at a point where we would be lifting those restrictions. If anything, I'm more firmly of that view given what we're seeing," Tony Holohan told a news conference.

"We're seeing a persistent admission rate to intensive care units, we'd like to see that number come down. We're still reporting a significant number of cases and we still have a significant challenge in healthcare facilities... We're still seeing improvement but it's slowed down."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Franklin Paul)

