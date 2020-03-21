This content was published on March 21, 2020 8:11 PM

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask on St. Patrick's Day as public events were cancelled as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Cases of coronavirus in Ireland climbed by 102 to 785, the department of health said on Saturday.

As of Friday, three people have died of the illness.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Frances Kerry)

