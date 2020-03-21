DUBLIN (Reuters) - Cases of coronavirus in Ireland climbed by 102 to 785, the department of health said on Saturday.

As of Friday, three people have died of the illness.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters