FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is shortly expected to announce the closure of schools and universities and outline restrictions on public transport in response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The government called a news conference for 1130 GMT for an update on Ireland's preparedness and protocols. Varadkar is set to make a statement before then from the United States, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday, national broadcaster RTE said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)

