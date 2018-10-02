External Content

This content was published on October 2, 2018 4:28 PM Oct 2, 2018 - 16:28

Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (reuters_tickers)

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Brexit negotiators risk creating a significant impact on confidence in their economies if talks on agreeing a withdrawal agreement run on into November, December or even the New Year, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday. "I would prefer if we could conclude the withdrawal agreement at the October summit, rather than having to have a special summit in November and certainly would not want to wait until December," Varadkar told parliament. "It would be far from ideal if this was left to run and run on into November or December or even into the New Year, I think that would be most regrettable and I think we'd start to see significant impact in confidence in our economies." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by William Maclean)

