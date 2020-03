This content was published on March 19, 2020 10:05 PM

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's schools could stay closed until May with a big rise in coronavirus cases expected over the coming days as testing ramps up, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a meeting of his Fine Gael party on Thursday.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

