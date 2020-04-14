FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at a count centre, during Ireland's national election, in Citywest, near Dublin, Ireland, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Ireland's rival Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties have reached a broad agreement aimed at attracting enough additional support to form a new government, according to an internal email to Fine Gael lawmakers seen by Reuters.

The centre-right parties, who have swapped power throughout the nation's history but have never formed a coalition together, need the support of at least one smaller party or eight independent lawmakers to reach a majority.

Their two negotiating teams finalised a joint paper setting out broad policy goals on Monday that Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael agreed to at a meeting, Fine Gael lawmakers were told.

"The Taoiseach (Prime Minister) has asked me to inform the parliamentary party that he met Micheal Martin earlier today and that they have agreed a policy framework document that could form the basis for a Programme for Government," Fine Gael chairman Martin Heydon said in the email.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to forming a majority government of 3 or more parties/groups that will last 5 years with full and equal partnership between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at its centre."

The document will be discussed by Fine Gael lawmakers on Wednesday before negotiations can start with other parties and any eventual coalition deal will also need to be approved by rank and file members of the historic rivals.

