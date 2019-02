This content was published on February 16, 2019 6:26 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic state has claimed responsibility for an attack in North Sinai on Saturday which it said killed 20 Egyptian military troops, the group's AMAQ news agency said.

The group gave no evidence for its claim.

The Egyptian military said earlier on Saturday that seven militants had been killed and 15 Egyptian military personnel killed or wounded in the clash.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Gareth Jones)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram