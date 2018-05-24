External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 24, 2018 3:02 PM May 24, 2018 - 15:02

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for a suicide bombing in Baghdad that hit Shula district. In a statement from the group's Amaq news agency, the hardline Sunni militant group claimed the attack killed 15 people and injured 19. Iraqi security forces said the bombing killed at least four with 15 more injured. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters