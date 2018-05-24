Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad blast - group's news agency Amaq
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for a suicide bombing in Baghdad that hit Shula district.
In a statement from the group's Amaq news agency, the hardline Sunni militant group claimed the attack killed 15 people and injured 19. Iraqi security forces said the bombing killed at least four with 15 more injured.
(Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
Reuters