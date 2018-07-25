Islamic State claims responsibility for Toronto shooting - AMAQ
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
Police officers guard Danforth Avenue after a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren(reuters_tickers)
CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic state has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Toronto on Sunday that killed two people and wounded 13, the group's AMAQ news agency said on Wednesday.
The attacker "was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries," a statement by the group said.
The group did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Amina Ismail and John Stonestreet)
Reuters