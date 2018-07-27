External Content

July 27, 2018

FILE PHOTO - Turkish citizen, Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested at an Israeli airport last month, being brought to an Israeli military court near Migdal, Israel July 8, 2018 REUTERS/Nir Elias (reuters_tickers)

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel freed an alleged Turkish militant following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Friday after the Washington Post reported that the deal was part of a failed White House bid to get Ankara to release an American detainee. Israel deported Ebru Ozkan on July 15, a week after indicting her for ties to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas - charges her lawyer denied. She had been arrested by Israel while on a tourist visa in June. Her case angered Turkey. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a July 14 phone call to let Ozkan go in a "trade" for Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor who has spent 21 months in Turkish detention. "I can confirm that there was such a request by President Trump," an Israeli official said on condition of anonymity. Brunson, who denies charges of links to a group Ankara says was behind a failed 2016 coup, was moved to house arrest on Wednesday - prompting the Trump administration to threaten sanctions against NATO-power Turkey. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

