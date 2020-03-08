JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel was considering broadening entry restrictions to include travellers from all countries, a move that would effectively cut off foreign tourism.

At a news conference, he said the measure, if taken, would require anyone arriving in Israel to go into home quarantine for 14 days and that a decision would be made, in consultation with health experts, on Monday. Israel already requires self-quarantine for travellers arriving from 15 countries.

(Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters