Israel rejects Russian offer to keep Iranian forces 100 km from Golan - official
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint statment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not seen) at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters/File Photo(reuters_tickers)
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday rebuffed a Russian offer to keep Iranian forces in Syria at least 100 kilometres from the Golan Heights ceasefire line, an Israeli official said on Monday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the issue came up during a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a visiting Russian delegation led by Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
The official said that Netanyahu told Lavrov "we will not allow the Iranians to establish themselves even 100 kilometres from the border."
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Stephen Farrell)
Reuters