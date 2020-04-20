This content was published on April 20, 2020 5:04 PM

FILE PHOTO: A banner depicts Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of Blue and White party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israel's Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Officials from Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White party were not available for immediate comment but a joint statement said the two men would meet on Monday evening after making progress in coalition talks.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes