JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israel's Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Officials from Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White party were not available for immediate comment but a joint statement said the two men would meet on Monday evening after making progress in coalition talks.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

