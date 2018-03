The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 18, 2018 10:56 AM Mar 18, 2018 - 10:56

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday knocked out a tunnel in the Gaza Strip dug by Hamas militants to mount cross-border attacks, the military said.

The tunnel had been cut off during the 2014 Gaza war and Hamas had tried to put it back into operation, a military spokesman said. It had been dug inside the Hamas-ruled enclave several hundred metres away from Israel's border fence.

The Israeli forces did not cross the border to render the tunnel inoperable but used a new technique, Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

"We did not use explosives. It (the tunnel) was filled with a certain material, with a certain compound," Conricus said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, the dominant Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip and Israel's arch foe.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but still maintains tight control of its land and sea borders.

During the 2014 war, Hamas fighters used dozens of tunnels to blindside Israel's superior forces. Since then, Israel has been working on advanced counter-measures including a sensor-equipped underground wall along the 60-km (36-mile) Gaza border, a $1.1 billion project it aims to complete by mid-2019.

"On the basis of quality intelligence and groundbreaking technology, Israel is destroying Hamas tunnels one-by-one," Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in a statement.

Israel last went public with an operation against a Gaza tunnel in the area in January, saying that the secret passage had also run through neighbouring Egypt.

(Reporting by Dan Williams,; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.