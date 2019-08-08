OFRA, West Bank (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was killed by a Palestinian attacker.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near an Israeli settlement north of the city of Hebron. The soldier was also a student in a Jewish seminary, it added.

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

"The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account," Netanyahu said.

Hebron and surrounding Israeli settlements have often been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

(This story has been refiled with attribution in headline, fixes paragraph 2 typo).

(Writing by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters