This content was published on August 8, 2019 7:09 AM

Israeli soldiers and a member of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work near the scene where the Israeli military said an Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death near a Jewish settlement outside the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

OFRA, West Bank (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was killed by a Palestinian attacker.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near an Israeli settlement north of the city of Hebron. The soldier was also a student in a Jewish seminary, it added.

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

"The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account," Netanyahu said.

Hebron and surrounding Israeli settlements have often been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

(This story has been refiled with attribution in headline, fixes paragraph 2 typo).

(Writing by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram