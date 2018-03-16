External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 16, 2018 6:56 PM Mar 16, 2018 - 18:56

An Israeli soldier is taken off a helicopter into the emergency room in a hospital in Petah Tikva, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Keidar (reuters_tickers)

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two Israeli soldiers were killed and another two wounded in Friday's Palestinian car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement. It said one of the dead was an officer and the other was a conscript. (Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters