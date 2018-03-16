External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

An Israeli soldier is taken off a helicopter into the emergency room in a hospital in Petah Tikva, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Keidar

(reuters_tickers)

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two Israeli soldiers were killed and another two wounded in Friday's Palestinian car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement.

It said one of the dead was an officer and the other was a conscript.

(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean)

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast

Reuters