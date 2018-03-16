Israel says two soldiers killed in Palestinian car-ramming in West Bank
An Israeli soldier is taken off a helicopter into the emergency room in a hospital in Petah Tikva, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Keidar(reuters_tickers)
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two Israeli soldiers were killed and another two wounded in Friday's Palestinian car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement.
It said one of the dead was an officer and the other was a conscript.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean)
