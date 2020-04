This content was published on April 15, 2020 12:25 PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Israeli drone targeted a car carrying forces from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Syria near the Lebanese border, a commander in the pro-Damascus regional alliance and a security source said.

The sources said there were no casualties, with the passengers escaping before the car was hit and destroyed.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Ellen Francis; Editing by Jon Boyle)

