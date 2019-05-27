This content was published on May 27, 2019 5:08 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to chair the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem May 26, 2019. Jim Hollander/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel moved towards a new election after parliament gave preliminary approval on Monday to a dissolution motion as Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to form a government remained deadlocked.

In order to disperse and set an election date, parliament would still have to hold a final vote that is unlikely to take place before Wednesday, when a deadline for the prime minister to announce a governing coalition expires. Israel last held an election in April.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell)

