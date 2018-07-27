External Content

This content was published on July 27, 2018 3:25 PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police entered Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, the third-holiest shrine in Islam, on Friday after a violent confrontation with masked youths outside, Muslim authorities at the site said. A police spokesman did not immediately confirm the rare entry into a site that has often been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian friction. Police said earlier that people suspected of lobbing fireworks and rocks at them were barricaded inside. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Reuters