Israeli police enter Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque after clashes
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police entered Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, the third-holiest shrine in Islam, on Friday after a violent confrontation with masked youths outside, Muslim authorities at the site said.
A police spokesman did not immediately confirm the rare entry into a site that has often been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian friction. Police said earlier that people suspected of lobbing fireworks and rocks at them were barricaded inside.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Reuters