Israeli border police members wearing masks aim their weapons during a Palestinian protest against Israeli settlements, near the town of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop near the Israeli settlement of Itamar.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one youth, aged 15, was killed by a live bullet, and another 18 protesters were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the troops.

Palestinians and much of the world view settlements that Israel has built in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this.

