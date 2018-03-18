External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 18, 2018 4:20 PM Mar 18, 2018 - 16:20

Israeli security forces stand at the site where an Israeli was wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli Police said, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (reuters_tickers)

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli was stabbed and wounded in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday and an Israeli television station said the suspected attacker was shot dead. The report on Channel 10 television said Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said one person was stabbed in the upper body and was in critical condition. An Israeli police spokesman confirmed the attack, near the Western Wall, and said the assailant was "neutralised" but gave no further details. Tensions have risen in Jerusalem since U.S. President Donald Trump recognised the city as Israel's capital on Dec. 6. The latest incident followed an attack on Friday in the occupied West Bank in which the Israeli military said a Palestinian motorist rammed and killed two Israeli soldiers guarding a road near a Jewish settlement. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Stephen Farrell) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters