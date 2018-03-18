External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 18, 2018 10:47 PM Mar 18, 2018 - 22:47

Mounted Israeli police is seen deployed outside Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate, following an incident inside Jerusalem's Old City, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (reuters_tickers)

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli security guard died of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack carried out by a suspected Palestinian assailant in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said. The assailant was shot and killed by police at the scene. A spokesman for Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said earlier that the man was stabbed in the upper body and was rushed to hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said he was in his 30s and worked as a private security guard. Israel's Shin Bet security agency named the attacker as Abdel Rahman Bani Fadel, 28, a Palestinian father of two from the village of Akraba near the town of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Larry King) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters