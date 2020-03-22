This content was published on March 22, 2020 11:55 PM

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who was hurling rocks at Israeli cars driving on a highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said.

Palestinian health officials identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man.

"Troops spotted a number of suspects hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles driving on the highway," the military said in a statement, adding that they opened fire to prevent more cars from being hit.

A picture released by the military showed a car with its windshield smashed by a large rock. It did not say whether the driver was injured.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

