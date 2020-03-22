RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who was hurling rocks at Israeli cars driving on a highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said.

Palestinian health officials identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man.

"Troops spotted a number of suspects hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles driving on the highway," the military said in a statement, adding that they opened fire to prevent more cars from being hit.

A picture released by the military showed a car with its windshield smashed by a large rock. It did not say whether the driver was injured.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters