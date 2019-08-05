MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government will not collapse over a dispute within the ruling coalition about a planned high speed rail link with France, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Monday.

Toninelli hails from the ruling 5-Star Movement, which is fiercely opposed to the project while its coalition partner, the League, backs it. 5-Star has submitted a motion to have the so-called TAV rail link stopped which will be voted on by parliament on Wednesday.

"Parliament, as a sovereign body, will decide ... The government will not fall", Toninelli told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters