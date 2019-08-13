FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reacts to Italy's ruling coalition breakdown, speaking to journalists at an impromptu, late evening news conference at government house in Rome, Italy, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will address the Senate on Aug. 20 over the political crisis sweeping the government after his coalition partner the far-right League filed a no-confidence motion in the administration.

In a setback for League leader Matteo Salvini, the Senate voted on Tuesday not to hold an immediate no-confidence vote, but instead played for time and decided to allow Conte to speak to the upper house beforehand.

Rightist parties supported Salvini's request for a debate on Wednesday, but the ruling 5-Star Movement backed by opposition centre-left parliamentarians defeated the bid, thereby seizing the initiative over the timetable of the crisis.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram