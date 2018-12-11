Italy coalition parties resisting major changes to deficit target - government source

European Union and Italian flags are seen in downtown Rome, Italy, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's coalition parties, the League and 5-Star Movement, are resisting any major reduction to next year's deficit target as the government seeks to avoid EU disciplinary action over its 2019 budget, a government source said.

The European Commission has rejected Rome's draft budget which says the deficit will rise to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 from 1.8 percent this year.

The source told Reuters that there were "excellent chances" that the Commission would back down from a threat to start disciplinary action against Rome if the target was cut to 2.0 percent. However, the source said neither the League or 5-Star wanted to see the target drop below 2.2 percent.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is due to meet Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday in an attempt to find a compromise deal.

A separate government source said it was unlikely that Conte would put forward any deficit target at that meeting, adding that the negotiations still needed time

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

