This content was published on September 27, 2018 7:26 AM Sep 27, 2018 - 07:26

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (unseen) speaks during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria does not plan to resign over a budget disagreement with the ruling parties, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Thursday, dismissing a report in daily La Stampa which said he "was ready to leave". "I deny that he wants to resign. The minister is working on the budget targets ahead of today's cabinet meeting," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

