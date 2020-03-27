ROME (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Italy have not reached their peak, the head of the country's national health institute said on Friday, the day after more than 6,150 people tested positive and 712 died in single 24-hour period.

"We haven't reached the peak and we haven't passed it," the chief of the Superior Health Institute Silvio Brusaferro told a news conference.

However, Brusaferro said there were "signs of a slowdown" in the numbers of people becoming infected, suggesting the peak may not be far away, after which new cases will show a visible downward trend.

"When the descent begins, how steep it is will depend on our behaviour," Brusaferro said, referring to how strictly Italians will continue to respect restrictions on movement imposed by a government lockdown.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters