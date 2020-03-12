ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said euro zone finance ministers meeting on Monday should focus exclusively on ways to alleviate the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Under its current agenda, the gathering of the so-called Eurogroup was supposed to address a reform of the euro zone bailout fund, which some members of Italy's ruling coalition oppose.

"As I am repeating in my numerous contacts with various European leaders, I expect the coming meetings of finance ministers, starting with Monday's Eurogroup, to concentrate exclusively on measures to counter the strong effect of the coronavirus on the European economy," Conte said in a statement.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

