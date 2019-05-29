This content was published on May 29, 2019 9:55 AM

FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio presents his EU election program in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Wednesday he will seek a confidence vote from party supporters after a bruising defeat in European elections.

The vote will take place online on Thursday on a dedicated platform linked to the party, Di Maio -- who is deputy prime minister in a coalition government with the far-right League -- said in a post on 5-Star's blog.

"Today, I have the right to know what you think of my actions. I want to hear the voice of the citizens who elected me as political leader a few years back," Di Maio said.

The League won 34.3% of the vote at Sunday's election, doubling the score of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which took just 17.1% and was pushed into third place by the centre left Democratic Party.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Gavin Jones)

