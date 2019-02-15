ROME (Reuters) - Italy has no plans to quit the European Union and others should refrain from airing such claims in order to avoid roiling financial markets, a prominent 5-Star Movement lawmaker said on Friday.

"We have no intention to exit the EU, and for this reason it would be best to avoid making statements that put at risk investor confidence," Francesco D'Uva, the head of the 5-Star lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, said in a statement.

Italian bond yields had moved earlier on comments from Claudio Borghi, a lawmaker for 5-Star's coalition partner, the League party. Italy will have to leave the European Union unless the upcoming European Parliament elections show a decisive shift toward populist parties, Borghi said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

