MILAN (Reuters) - Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has missed a political event scheduled on Tuesday after being admitted to hospital with severe kidney pain, the deputy Chairman of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party said.

Berlusconi remains committed to the campaign for upcoming European Parliament elections and will take part in TV shows, Antonio Tajani said on Facebook live video..

Tajani is also current chairman of the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters