This content was published on May 23, 2018 10:30 AM May 23, 2018 - 10:30

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Di Maio shakes hands with Giuseppe Conte in Rome ahead of Italy's election, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

ROME (Reuters) - Little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte remains Italy's prime minister candidate for the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and far right League, Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday. Conte's candidacy hit a hurdle on Tuesday when it appeared that he had inflated some of his academic credentials. "Conte is, and absolutely remains, the prime minister candidate for Five-Star and the League," Di Maio said in a statement. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Valentina Za)

