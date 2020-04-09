This content was published on April 9, 2020 5:08 PM

A woman walks with a dog on Piazza del Campo, that hosts the Palio di Siena horse race twice a year, where grass has grown only since a strict lockdown has meant crowds of tourists and Italians can no longer visit the square, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the medieval city of Siena, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

ROME (Reuters) - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 610 on Thursday, up from 542 the day before, and the number of new cases also came in higher at 4,204 from a previous 3,836.

The daily tally of cases was the highest since April 5, and comes as a disappointment to a country in lockdown since March 9, anxious for clear signs that the illness is in retreat.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 18,279, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 143,626, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3,605 people in intensive care on Thursday against 3,693 on Wednesday -- a sixth consecutive daily decline offering some good news despite the climb in new cases and fatalities.

Of those originally infected, 28,470 were declared recovered against 26,491 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)

