This content was published on April 22, 2020 5:04 PM

The Italian flag and the banner "Everything will be fine" hang from a building as Italy's lockdown measures continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venice, Italy, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

ROME (Reuters) - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 437 on Wednesday, against 534 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 3,370 from 2,729 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 25,085 the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 187,327, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 107,699 from 107,709 on Tuesday, a third consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,384 people in intensive care on Wednesday against 2,471 on Tuesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 54,543 were declared recovered against 51,600 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)

