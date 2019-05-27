ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Monday none of his party colleagues had asked for his resignation following a poor showing at European elections over the weekend.

"Everyone (within 5-Star) agrees that the movement needs to re-organise itself but no one said heads should roll," Di Maio told reporters in Rome when asked whether he was considering stepping down as 5-Star leader.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took just 17.1% of the vote in Sunday's election, half the score the party had gained in national elections just over a year ago. Its ruling ally, the far-right League, won 34.3% of the vote, doubling the score of the 2018 polls.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters